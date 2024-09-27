Commentator Matt Davies-Adams has lauded a former Leeds United midfielder, saying he saw him ‘absolutely dominate’ Everton’s Under-21s side.

Leeds brought in a host of young talents from other clubs during Victor Orta’s time as sporting director at Elland Road.

Some pushed into the first team reckoning, such as Joe Gelhardt, who joined in 2020 from Wigan Athletic, but others were loaned out and eventually departed, such as midfielder Lewis Bate, who was tempted from Chelsea in 2021.

Leeds loaned Bate out to Oxford United and MK Dons, with big things expected, but he struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and joined Stockport County in the summer on a three-year deal.

The midfielder recently turned out for Stockport in an EFL Trophy clash against Everton’s Under-21s, which was won 4-1 by County.

Commentator Davies-Adams was watching on and gave a glowing assessment of the former Whites star.

“I saw Lewis Bate absolutely dominate Everton’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy last week”, he said on What The EFL.

“If they can keep him fit he is a good player.”

Bate, now 22, will be looking to live up to the high hopes that were attached to him by kicking on with his career at Stockport.

County currently sit seventh in the League One standings.