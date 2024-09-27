Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup is of the opinion that Canaries starlet Oscar Schwartau will play in the Premier League in future and hopes that he does it at Carrow Road.

The 18-year-old forward is a product of the Brondby academy and Thorup brought him to Norwich in the summer.

Schwartau has started the last two games for Norwich and last weekend helped the Canaries secure an impressive 4-1 win over Watford.

The youngster has impressed Thorup with his performances and the Canaries boss is certain that Schwartau will play in the Premier League one day and he is hoping when that day comes he will be playing in the league with Norwich.

Thorup also highlighted Schwartau can be utilised best as playing behind Josh Sargent, where the youngster will be able to create space and support the USA international.

“He’s going to play in the Premier League one day and I hope it’s with us”, Thorup said at a press conference.

“His position is best just behind the striker, to support and create space for Josh.”

Thorup also pointed out that defensive discipline is not something strikers are generally too focused on but claimed that Sargent plays a big role in Norwich’s defensive structure.

The Norwich manager added that Sargent is the centre of his team’s press and pointed out that the striker has an analytic approach.

“He has a very big role. I know when you focus on strikers, you don’t talk that much about their defensive discipline and he’s fantastic at that.

“He’s the centre of the first press, he connects the wide players and he’s very analytic in his approach.”

Norwich are set to take on Derby County on Saturday and Thorup will be determined to secure back-to-back wins to climb up the table.