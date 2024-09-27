One of Sunderland’s out on loan stars has admitted he felt ‘immense shame’ when he left the pitch on the end of a big 8-0 loss last week.

While Regis Le Bris has his Sunderland sit sitting towards the top end of the Championship table, life has been a little harder for another Black Cat.

Amid the focus being on Sunderland selling Jack Clarke in the summer, they also sanctioned the exit of Pierre Ekwah to Saint-Etienne, letting a midfielder who had featured heavily depart.

Ekwah linked up with Saint-Etienne on loan with an option to buy and was in action last week against Nice in Ligue 1.

The game was nothing short of a disaster for Les Verts, who were 6-0 down by half-time.

They then conceded another two goals in the second half to lose 8-0 and Ekwah admits he felt real shame when he came off the pitch.

“When we left the field, we felt immense shame”, the midfielder told a press conference.

“After such a score, it is impossible to be satisfied.”

Ekwah feels the way forward for Saint-Etienne is to make sure they get back to basics and defend well, starting this Sunday against Nantes.

“We need to get back to basics, starting with strengthening our defence.

“We analysed our mistakes on video and worked to correct them in training. The key word is work, while maintaining confidence in our abilities”, he added.