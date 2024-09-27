Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara has identified the real reason behind Radu Dragusin’s early sending-off against Qarabag on Thursday.

In the Romanian’s third game of the season, he was sent off after just seven minutes for bringing down Qarabag’s Juninho in a one-on-one situation.

O’Hara gave an explanation of the incident, insisting that the real issue which caused it was that Dragusin has a lack of match sharpness.

According to the former Tottenham star, Dragusin was only brought in by Ange Postecoglou as a backup.

As he has not played so frequently for the London-based side he was undone by the Qarabag player.

“He was bought as backup, a player that was available, an international”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s Sports Bar post-match.

“He gets done tonight and that’s probably down to match sharpness, he hasn’t played and he gets done.”

Dragusin was signed by Tottenham in January this year as a backup to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who had both suffered injuries.

He has managed just 12 appearances since then, being on the pitch for 611 minutes.