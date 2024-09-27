Former EFL star Adrian Clarke admits Leeds United wanted Gustavo Hamer ‘quite badly’ and feels Sheffield United did well to hang onto him.

Following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season, the jury was out on whether the club would be able to keep Hamer and Leeds made a big play for him.

Sheffield United rejected a £13m bid from Leeds though and managed to keep hold of the 27-year-old midfielder.

Hamer is in impressive form as he has scored four goals in six appearances so far and Clarke believes that Chris Wilder’s side will be delighted now that they resisted the temptation to sell the player to Leeds in the summer, given the Whites wanted him ‘quite badly’.

Clarke pointed out that Hamer has been the Blades best player this season, playing from the left side and termed him a match winner for Sheffield United.

“He was their player of the year last year, Hamer”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Four goals in six [games].

“Leeds wanted him quite badly and Sheffield United resisted the temptation and they will be delighted they did.

“Because coming in from the left hand side he has been easily their best player so far this season.

“He is such a match winner, Hamer.”

Sheffield United are planning to get straight back up to the Premier League this season and Hamer will be keen to help the Blades do that.

It remains to be seen if Leeds go back for Hamer when the January window opens.