Out of Norwich City’s out on loan star has wreaked havoc at his new club due to his displays on the training pitch so far.

Norwich had to deal with a host of high profile departures in the recent summer window, with Abu Kamara, Adam Idah and Gabriel Sara sealing permanent exits.

Jonathan Rowe meanwhile moved to Marseille, initially on loan, though the winger has not yet featured prominently for Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

In the five Ligue 1 matches Marseille have played so far, Rowe has been on the pitch for just 76 minutes.

Despite his lack of game time though, Rowe has made his mark in training.

According to French daily La Provence, Rowe’s first steps and ‘changes of direction wreak havoc’ on the training pitch.

Rowe is claimed to have settled well off the pitch too and fitted in well with his new team-mates.

It now remains to be seen whether those performances in training are enough to ensure more minutes on the pitch for Rowe.

The 21-year-old opened his goalscoring account for the team, scoring in the 3-2 win over Lyon in their last game.

De Zerbi is suggested to appreciate what he is bringing to games.