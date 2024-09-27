Birmingham City defender Christoph Klarer believes that it is going to be important how good Blues are on the ball when they are going through tough spells and getting pressed.

Blues have made a positive start to their League One season, being currently placed second, though they have a game in hand.

In fact, Chris Davies’ team remain the only unbeaten side in the division and the 24-year-old gave an insight into how they have kept reaching top levels every week.

According to Klarer, Davies demands that his team play out from the back when they get pressed and that process requires the involvement of each of the eleven players on the pitch.

In order to ensure sustained progress, Klarer feels that it is going to be vital that they are good on the ball in difficult situations.

“The gaffer demands that we have to be able to play from the back when we get pressed”, the defender told his club’s official website.

“I think that takes the whole team, not just the goalkeeper and defenders. I think everyone is a part of that, in and out of possession.

“That is going to be vital, how good we are going to be on the ball when we’re going through tough spells or we’re getting pressed.

“In the first few games, we have shown how dominant we can be, but the good thing is that there is still a lot of room for improvement because this is a new team.”

Birmingham are on a five-game unbeaten run and take on Peterborough United in their next match on Saturday.