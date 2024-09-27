Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy believes that expectations over one of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars should be tempered.

Spurs are looking to put together another tilt at a top four spot in the league this term and they worked over the summer to reinforce their squad.

Ange Postecoglou did not make any big changes to his centre-back options, where he continues to trust Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, with Radu Dragusin offering cover.

Dragusin started on Thursday night against Qarabag in the Europa League, but only lasted seven minutes before he received a straight red card.

Qarabag star Juninho was racing clear to go one on one with the goalkeeper before being brought down by Dragusin.

Cundy is in no mood to judge Dragusin harshly though as he feels that the defender is a work in progress.

He insists that expecting Dragusin to be as finished an article as Van de Ven is unfair.

“He’s a bit to work on, Dragusin, I don’t mind him”, Cundy said on talkSPORT’s the Sports Bar post match.

“Not everybody is going to be Van de Ven are they?”

Spurs still went on to win the game 3-0 despite playing for the majority of the match with ten men.