Former EFL star Adrian Clarke thinks that Sheffield United need more from players like Callum O’Hare and is astonished to see the attacking midfielder has opted for only two shots so far this season.

Last season, O’Hare was one of the standout performers for Coventry City in the Championship and Sheffield United signed him in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has started all six games for Sheffield United, while laying on two assists in the process, but has taken only two shots on the opposition goal so far this season in the league.

Clarke admits that Sheffield United are a strong side but thinks that they will need more from experienced Championship players like O’Hare.

He is awestruck to see that O’Hare has only attempted two shots in six games for the Blades and indicated that the midfielder needs to offer more attacking threat going forward.

“They are a good team, no doubt about that, Sheffield United”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Very, very solid. You will probably be looking for a little bit more from someone like Callum O’Hare.

“He has two shots this season, two shots! Callum O’Hare, unbelievable!”

The Blades, who are keen on promotion back to the Premier League, will be hoping that O’Hare will soon unleash more attempts at the opposition goal in the coming weeks.