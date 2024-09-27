Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has issued a warning to Birmingham City, telling them that Posh are used to facing big clubs in League One.

Posh were impressive last season and after winning the EFL Trophy they also managed to get to the playoffs where they lost to eventual promotion winners Oxford United in the semi-final.

They are yet to hit the ground running this season and after seven games find themselves eighth in the table with eleven points.

Following the 2-2 draw in their last match against Leyton Orient, Ferguson’s team now prepare for a big challenge against a high-flying Birmingham City side away from home.

However, the manager is not getting tense about the meeting, insisting that they are used to playing against big clubs and have done okay against them.

“It will be a big crowd and a big atmosphere, but I want my players to go there and try and thrive in that environment. I want them to impart their personality on the game”, Ferguson told his club’s official website.

“Yes, Birmingham have a good squad and they will be expected to win promotion, but we have faced a lot of big clubs at this level in the past and done okay.

“We want to go there and win, but to do that, there is no doubt that we have to put in a strong performance.”

Birmingham City, under their new owners, have made a good start to their League One season and have won five games in a row.