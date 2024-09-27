Lyon star Rayan Cherki is top of West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui’s priority list and the Hammers are willing to pay big money to sign him in January.

West Ham have not had a good start under Lopetegui this season, as they have only managed to win one league game so far.

The Hammers have already started planning for the January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Lopetegui wants to add an attack-minded player and he has his eyes on Lyon’s 21-year-old versatile forward Cherki.

Cherki is highly rated at Lyon and his performances last season have caught the eye of Lopetegui.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the West Ham boss has marked Cherki as a priority target for the winter transfer window.

And West Ham are willing to offer €30m to secure the signature of the 21-year-old midfielder in the upcoming window.

Cherki has featured twice so far in all competitions for Lyon this season and has two goals to his name.

It is suggested Lyon could be prepared to sell Cherki for €30m.