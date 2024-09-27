Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has predicted new signing Archie Gray will become a significant contributor to the club in the near future.

Gray got his first taste of European action on Thursday, playing the full 90 minutes of the Europa League match against Qarabag.

After Spurs went a man down in just the seventh minute, Gray did a decent job along with his partners in defence to prevent the opponents from scoring and hold on to a clean sheet.

Gray’s manager was impressed with what he saw from the Leeds United academy graduate and predicted him to be a significant contributor for them going forward.

“I see him in a Tottenham shirt and playing good football”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I thought he was great last night. A different challenge for Archie, his first European game and having to play 10 men for the whole game.”

Praising the teenager for the multiple roles he performed on the pitch, Postecoglou added: “He had to do a couple of different roles.

“As I said from the outset, from the moment he has arrived he has looked like a real mature young man.

“He has a great focus on the career he wants to have ahead of him.

“He has had a couple of games at right-back for us, pre-season he played a few different positions.

“What I do know is he will be a significant contributor for us.

“He already has been and I was really proud of him last night the way he handled everything.”

Tottenham managed to beat the Azerbaijan side 3-0 in the end, despite having to play most of the match with ten men.

They will now have Manchester United in front of them in their next match on Sunday in the Premier League.