Former top flight attacker Tam McManus thinks Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is guilty of breaking his own ‘staying humble’ rule after an unnecessary ‘pop’ at critics.

Rodgers’ Celtic side cruised to a 6-0 win over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday in a further statement of intent, with some superb football on display.

Kyogo Furuhashi helped himself to a brace, while Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah also hit the back of the net at McDiarmid Park.

After the game, Rodgers took aim at those who criticised Celtic last season for playing slow football and not scoring enough goals.

Former Hibernian attacker McManus thinks Rodgers is guilty of breaking his own advice about ‘staying humble’ and told the Northern Irishman there was no need for him to hit out as the criticism was valid.

“Fantastic performance and result. Looks a seriously strong Celtic squad but no need for the pop as at the time Celtic were not playing good football”, McManus wrote on X.

“Not scoring a goal v Kilmarnock and St Johnstone in back to back weeks proves that.

“Brendan goes on about staying humble. Well I’m sorry but he didn’t here.”



Celtic have now scored 20 goals in their six Scottish Premiership games so far and in the process have not conceded a single goal.