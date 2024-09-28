Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has admitted Coventry City were poor at Elland Road and pointed to a possible explanation.

Coventry finished ninth last term and reached the semi-final of the FA Cup as they caught the eye under Mark Robins.

This season they have picked up just five points from seven league outings and were comfortably seen off 3-0 by Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Robins’ side had just two shots on target throughout the game, despite enjoying the majority of possession.

Redfearn feels Coventry looked ‘bereft’ and is of the view that they have lost their better players and not replaced them adequately.

He also believes that the bit of devilment that Robins’ Coventry sides have had is missing.

“Well look, they’ve sold their best players, or their better players”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“They’ve not really put money into their recruitment for me and they looked bereft.

“They didn’t look like a Mark Robins’ side for me, they lacked a little bit of energy.

“There’s always a little bit of devil about a Coventry City side when Mark Robins has had them.”

Coventry will try to turn things around in midweek when they welcome Blackburn Rovers, while Leeds’ next assignment is a trip to Norwich City.