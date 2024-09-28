Everton fans need to ‘try and relax’ amid their current struggles under Sean Dyche, former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown believes.

While off the pitch there has been encouraging news for Everton in the shape of a takeover from The Friedkin Group picking up steam, on it matters have still been dire.

Everton sit second from bottom in the Premier League table and have yet to win a game, with just one point collected so far.

Dyche is coming under pressure and some fans are unhappy with the former Burnley boss and would like a managerial change.

Brown though feels that Dyche is fully used to dealing with the pressure and urged Everton supporters to ‘try and relax’.

“Sean Dyche understands the pressure”, Brown told the BBC’s Football News Show.

“He is comfortable in his surroundings, he’s got broad shoulders but the pressure is starting to mount.

“The supporters are grumbling, but they need to try and relax.

“I think the next two home games [against Crystal Palace and Newcastle] are key.”

Everton welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon and Palace arrive on Merseyside as another team yet to win a game in the league this season.

The last meeting between the two teams at Goodison last season ended 1-1, a result which would be unlikely to suit either side today.