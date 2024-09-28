Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has selected his team to go up against a struggling Wolves side in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds arrive at Molineux to play a side that are under growing pressure due to their poor start to the new campaign under Gary O’Neil.

Sitting rock bottom of the table, Wolves have not won a game and have lost four of their five league outings.

Liverpool will start as favourites and will also be aware that Manchester City dropped points at Newcastle United earlier in the day, meaning the Reds can go top with victory this evening.

Alisson is back between the sticks, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are the back four.

Midfield sees Slot go with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota lead the attacking threat.

The Liverpool boss has a host of talent on the bench waiting for the call and he could turn to the likes of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

Darwin Nunez misses a spot in the squad due to illness.

Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley