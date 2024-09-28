Scott Fraser admits he had to leave London and Charlton Athletic once his wife told him she had had enough of the capital.

The midfielder linked up with Charlton from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window of 2022.

He featured heavily for the Addicks in the 2022/23 campaign and then again in the 2023/24 season until making a January loan move to Hearts back in his native Scotland.

This summer, Fraser terminated his contract with Charlton just before the window closed to go back to Scotland, this time on a permanent deal, with Dundee.

The midfielder admits that family circumstances were key as his wife had had enough of living in London and the solutions that were looking at simply were not going to cut the mustard.

“I feel like it’s been the most spoken about thing over the last two years”, Fraser told the Daily Record.

“I’ve made no secret of it.

“As soon as my missus said to me that, in other words, she’s had enough of London, it’s been tough. We’d play Saturday, Tuesday down there so I was away a lot.

“So it could be two or three days a week that I’m home and then four or five days I’m gone. So when that sort of came about it made it difficult.

“Then we spoke about maybe two weeks up here, two weeks they come down. But things like that didn’t work out.”

Fraser joined a side that finished in sixth spot in the Scottish Premiership last term and are again hoping for another top six finish this season.

Dundee suffered a big blow just before the transfer window closed though as they lost key midfielder Luke McCowan to Celtic.

In Fraser’s absence, Nathan Jones currently has Charlton sitting fourth in League One and aiming to be involved in the promotion mix.