Celtic are now ‘better’ than they they were ‘under Ange Postecoglou’, former top flight defender Allan Preston has claimed.

Brendan Rodgers took his Celtic side to McDiarmid Park on Saturday evening to face St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership and what unfolded was a breath-taking display of football.

The Bhoys tore St Johnstone to shreds on their way to a 6-0 win, a scoreline that even flattered the hosts such was the visitors’ dominance.

Under Rodgers, Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership after six games with 20 goals scored and zero conceded.

They also started their Champions League campaign with an impressive win over Slovan Bratislava and Preston has seen enough to make a big call.

He thinks Celtic are now ‘better’ than they were ‘under Ange Postecoglou’, who enjoyed huge success at Celtic Park and was lauded for the football the team played.

“This is as good a football team I’ve seen in Scotland for years”, Preston said on BBC Sportsound.

“I don’t know the last time I saw someone as fluent, as crisp as that.



“I honestly think they are better than Celtic were under Ange Postecoglou.

“St Johnstone aren’t playing well and need to get a manager in place, but it could have been 10 for Celtic tonight.”

Rodgers’ Celtic are red hot favourites to retain the Scottish Premiership title this season, but the Bhoys boss will also be looking for his side to make serious progress on the biggest stage of all in the Champions League.