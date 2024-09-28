Anthony Gordon has all but confirmed he is close to putting pen to paper to a new contract with Newcastle United.

The winger was linked with leaving St James’ Park in the summer when Newcastle looked to ease PSR woes and talks with Liverpool were held.

No move happened though and Gordon has continued to shine at Newcastle, reinforcing his status as a key man under Eddie Howe.

Howe has admitted that Gordon is close to putting pen to paper to a new deal and now the winger has all but confirmed that news.

Gordon stressed that he has needed no convincing to commit and has been chomping at the bit to sign a new contract.

“I don’t need any persuading to stay here”, Gordon told Premier League Productions.

“I’ve been excited to sign the contract for a long time.

“It shows my commitment to the club which has never been in question!”

Gordon scored Newcastle’s leveller from the penalty spot on Saturday as the Magpies held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.