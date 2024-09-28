Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he will not read too much into his side’s opening six games despite them sitting top of the Premier League.

With Manchester City dropping points away at Newcastle United earlier in the day, Liverpool knew all three points at Wolves would send them top of the pile.

Ibrahima Konate gave Liverpool the lead on the stoke of half time, but they were pegged back by Rayan Ait-Nouri ten minutes into the second half.

Liverpool quickly struck back though and a penalty from Mohamed Salah just after the hour mark proved the difference as the Reds won 2-1.

The Reds have picked up 15 points from their six league games so far to top the table, but Slot wants to wait until the half way point before making any firm judgements.

“Feels good [to be top], you want to be up there but it doesn’t tell me that much at the moment”, Slot told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“If you look at Wolves they are down in the table but they played much better than that today.

“After 19 games, it’ll tell me something but not after six.”

Slot’s Liverpool are increasingly being mooted as Premier League title contenders this season despite it being just the Dutchman’s first campaign as Reds boss.