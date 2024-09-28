Fixture: Everton vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has selected his team and substitutes to welcome Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace outfit to Goodison Park this afternoon.

Both clubs head into the Premier League game still searching for their first win of the league season and the pressure is growing.

Dyche’s Toffees led at Leicester City last weekend before being pegged back and having to settle for a 1-1 draw.

1-1 was also the scoreline when Everton and Crystal Palace last met at Goodison, but today that would likely be welcomed by neither side as they want the win.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche goes with a four of Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Dyche selects a midfield of Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If the Everton boss needs to shake things up this afternoon then he has his substitutes, which include Beto and Jack Harrison.

Everton Team vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam, Armstrong