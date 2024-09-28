Fixture: Brentford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting line-up to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium amid mounting pressure.

The Hammers served up an improved performance in midweek against Liverpool in the EFL Cup, but were still on the end of a 5-1 drubbing as they exited the competition.

Despite being backed heavily in the summer, Lopetegui has delivered just one league win for the Hammers, who have lost three of their last four games.

They face a Brentford outfit that they beat 4-2 the last time the two sides met, but will have to make do without Edson Alvarez today, as he was sent off against Liverpool.

Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham this afternoon, while at the back Lopetegui picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees the West Ham manager deploy Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

If Lopetegui needs to change things then he has his substitutes to call for, including Danny Ings and Carlos Soler.

West Ham United Team vs Brentford

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Mavropanos, Summerville, Guilherme, Ings, Irving