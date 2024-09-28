Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has picked out a Whites player that is growing on him and who he thinks has something about him.

Daniel Farke’s side were in Championship action on Saturday as Coventry City visited Elland Road to provide the opposition.

Leeds put in a solid performance against a poor Coventry side and eased to a 3-0 win, with goals from Willy Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and, on off the bench, Joel Piroe.

Redfearn though was struck by somebody other than the goalscorers as he revealed a growing appreciation of Brenden Aaronson.

The ex-Whites boss feels that Aaronson has something about him, is able to take up the right positions and works hard for his team-mates.

“He’s growing on me, Aaronson, I like him”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think we’ve probably made judgements of him in the Premier League when Leeds were a side that were finding it difficult at that level at that time, particularly, latterly the season when they got relegated and he played in those sort of games.

“But I’ve seen him in this environment now and he’s got something, he’s got good game craft, he picks little pockets where he can drop in and turn and get at people, he’s got a turn of pace and a great energy and great work ethic.



“He gives you that in turnovers, gets back in, gets his foot in and works hard for the team.”

Aaronson spent last season away from Leeds on loan in Germany at Union Berlin, but made the decision to stay at Elland Road this term to help the side fight for promotion back to the Premier League.