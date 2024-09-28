Fixture: St Johnstone vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes to face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

The hosts are without a permanent manager following the sacking Craig Levein in a move which surprised the 59-year-old boss.

They will look to spring a shock on Celtic, but appear to be up against it given their poor form and no win since the middle of August.

Celtic have won their last 14 trips to face St Johnstone and last suffered defeat in 2016 when they went down 2-1.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this evening, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, the Celtic boss decides to go with Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhasi.

Rodgers can chop and change if needed and his options include Reo Hatate and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Schmeichel, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Hatate, Forrest, Ralston