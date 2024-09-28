Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit of Manchester City to St James’ Park in the Premier League.

Howe has overseen a superb start to the campaign for Newcastle, who have collected ten points from their opening five Premier League matches, but now they face an acid test in champions and league leaders Manchester City.

Manchester City won 3-2 on their visit to St James’ Park last season and have won in four of their last six matches at the ground.

Howe is still without striker Callum Wilson, while Matt Targett is also ruled out. Alexander Isak misses out with a toe problem.

Nick Pope slots into goal for Newcastle today, who go with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Newcastle deploy Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon lead the attacking threat.

If Howe wants to try to influence the game with his changes then he has options and they include Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester City

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Murphy, Gordon

Substitutes: Dubravka, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, A Murphy