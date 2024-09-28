Troy Deeney has stressed that League One should be grateful for having Birmingham City bringing glamour and attention to the division.

Blues splashed the cash in the summer window and are so far getting their money’s worth under new boss Chris Davies.

They recovered from being 2-0 down at home against Peterborough United on Saturday to run out 3-2 winners.

The result means Blues have hit top spot in the League One standings and have now won six of their seven games.

Deeney, during a light-hearted discussion on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live, stressed League One should be grateful for Birmingham being in the division.

The former Birmingham star also joked that no one knew who Peterborough were before Birmingham played them.

“We are bringing light to League One, that’s all you need”, Deeney said.

“No one even knew who Peterborough were last week. You’re welcome.”

Birmingham have another test to come in their next game when Huddersfield Town, who have promotion aspirations of their own, visit St Andrew’s.