Fixture: Leeds United vs Coventry City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to play host to Coventry City in a Championship clash this afternoon at Elland Road.

Farke saw his side eased to a comfortable win at Cardiff City last time out, a game which saw the Bluebirds give manager Erol Bulut the bullet.

Coventry arrive at Elland Road also not in a good place, like Cardiff, and have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Mark Robins’ men have won just one of their six games in the Championship this season and are big underdogs against a Leeds side that have proven to be strong at home since Farke took charge.

Leeds have Illan Meslier between the sticks, while at the back Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo form a four.

In midfield, Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, while in the final third the goal threat is carried by Brenden Aaronson, Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph.

Farke has options to chop and change things if needed and they include Sam Byram and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Team vs Coventry City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Gruev, Ampadu, Aaronson, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, Bamford, Piroe, Gelhardt