Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has identified an Ipswich Town player he feels ‘bullied’ Aston Villa at Portman Road.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Liam Delap put Ipswich ahead with just eight minutes on the clock after Jack Clarke cut the ball back to him, but Aston Villa fought back.

Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins ensured that the visitors led 2-1 going into the half time break, but there was another goal in the game.

It came from Delap again and was a superb sole strike from the attacker, which meant that the points were shared.

For former Premier League goalkeeper Schwarzer, Delap was a player that Aston Villa could not handle throughout the 90 minutes and he bullied them.

“Villa struggled with Liam Delap”, Schwarzer said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“He bullied them all game and his run down the left side when he scored the second goal was excellent.”

Schwarzer also stressed that Ipswich need to make sure they turn Portman Road into a fortress this term.

“Ipswich want to get on a run and this place has to become a fortress.

“They never gave up and they were unlucky to not get more out of this game”, he added.