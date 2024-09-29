Birmingham City are eyeing another Jay Stansfield type deal, with their eyes on a talent at a Championship club, though they could face competition from Everton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues are in the process of taking League One by storm after a summer of heavy spending and the goods being produced on the pitch under boss Chris Davies.

Increasingly the club are thinking about their return to the Championship and are eager to make a big splash when they go up.

They forked out over £10m to sign Stansfield from Fulham in the summer and now the club are eyeing a similar strategy to pull off another deal.

Sunderland talent Chris Rigg is the man in Blues’ sights and they are tipped to use the same strategy which was successful in getting Stansfield.

A bid of close to £10m could be put on the table for Rigg.

However, Birmingham may not find the path to the midfielder to be straightforward as Everton are keen.

The Toffees have been tracking Rigg and have had him in their sights for two years.

Given the expected takeover by The Friedkin Group, Everton could find themselves in a position to rival Birmingham for Rigg.