Former Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan has hailed the display put in by one of Hibs’ summer arrivals at Ibrox as ‘excellent’ and containing ‘moments of quality’.

Hibernian went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

The visitors had a golden chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty, but Mykola Kukharevych saw his spot-kick saved by Jack Butland.

There were still positives for Hibs to take from the trip to Glasgow though and Allan thinks that Junior Hoilett was one of them.

Hibernian snapped Hoilett up in the summer and Allan believes at Ibrox he was ‘excellent’ and showed moments of real quality.

“Junior Hoilett has been excellent today”, Allan said during the course of the game on BBC Sportsound.

“Looks a real threat from deliveries, showed moments of quality in one-on-one situations.

“Hibs fans will be delighted with how the winger’s performed today.”

Hoilett clocked 68 minutes at Rangers before being brought off.

The 34-year-old winger will be chomping at the bit for another start when Hibernian are next in action at Easter Road against Motherwell.