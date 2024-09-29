Commentator Sam Matterface has revealed if he was a Tottenham Hotspur fan he would be unhappy with how things ultimately played out at Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side visited Old Trafford in the Premier League and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, with Bruno Fernandes being sent off for the hosts in the first half.

Tottenham were completely dominant as Manchester United put in a poor performance which will only serve to increase the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham had 24 shots at goal and bossed possession, and Matterface thinks they missed a golden opportunity.

He explained that if he was a Tottenham fan then he would have been left unhappy as Spurs blew the chance to really put Manchester United to the sword.

Matterface feels that Tottenham could have won seven or eight nil, had they hit the accelerator.

“If I was a Tottenham fan, I would be a little bit irritated watching this performance today”, he said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session.

“I would be upset, because this was an opportunity to beat Manchester United 7-0 or 8-0 today and they haven’t put their foot to the floor and done it.

“It’s a great result, Ange Postecoglou will be delighted afterwards, it’s three points, three goals plus in their column and they haven’t conceded and it’s great.

“But they’ve had enough chances to win this game six, seven or eight.”

Tottenham’s win at Old Trafford was their first at the ground since 2020, when they drubbed the Red Devils 6-1.