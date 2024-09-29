One of Sheffield United’s new boys admits he is not yet sure if there is much to do in Sheffield, but is feeling in a good place and has settled well.

Chris Wilder had to try to rebuild the Blades over the course of the summer following relegation from the Premier League as he looks for a quick return.

He lost stars such as Cameron Archer, William Osula, Auston Trusty and Jayden Bogle, but brought in reinforcements with winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi a real standout coup.

The Crystal Palace attacker was wanted by a who’s who of Championship sides, but Sheffield United ultimately won the race to land him on loan.

Rak-Sakyi’s move is his first outside London and he is settling in and feeling good.

“It’s quite tough, obviously first time being away from home, but I think all the boys and everyone at the club have made me feel really comfortable, so it’s easy for me to settle in and I’m really in a good place”, he told talkSPORT.

Asked if there is a lot to do in Sheffield, Rak-Sakyi admits he is not sure as he has yet to venture out much, but is happy enough.

“I haven’t really, really gone out much, so I’m not sure”, he replied.

“But it’s fine where I’m staying so it’s all good.”

Crystal Palace have high hopes for Rak-Sakyi and a successful season at Bramall Lane for the winger would suit both the Blades and the Eagles.