Former top flight midfielder Leon Osman thinks Tottenham Hotspur dominated Manchester United ‘in every way possible’ at Old Trafford.

Spurs eased to a 3-0 win away at Manchester United in the Premier League, helped by playing against ten men for the whole second half after Bruno Fernandes was sent off.

Tottenham could have scored more goals, but appeared to ease off at times in the latter stages of the second 45 minutes as Manchester United had an evening to forget.

Ange Postecoglou’s men had over 60 per cent possession, took 24 shots at goal, with ten of those on target, and Osman thinks they were utterly dominant.

“What can you say about Man Utd except they are exactly where they are at the moment”, the former Premier League star said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“A team which doesn’t seem to be going in the right direction.

“They have got to find something. Spurs dominated this United team in every way possible.”

The loss leaves Manchester United sitting 12th in the Premier League table after six games and they are next in action in the Europa League away at FC Porto.

Whether Ten Hag will be in charge for the trip to Portugal is now a matter of fierce debate.