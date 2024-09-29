Leeds United are keen on a young talent at a League One club, but he is ‘happy to stay’ where he is for now, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites have regularly looked to bring top talents to Thorp Arch in recent years as they aim to fast track the best of them into the first team.

Archie Gray caught the eye last season despite playing for Leeds when he was just 17 years old and earned a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Now Leeds are looking at another 17-year-old in the shape of Bristol Rovers’ Kofi Shaw.

He operates in midfield and clubs have started to note his potential, with Aston Villa also showing interest.

Bristol Rovers are not keen on losing Shaw and in a boost for their hopes, it has been suggested the player is ‘happy to stay’ for as long as he is getting first team chances.

Shaw has played twice in League One for the Gas this season, turning out against Barnsley and Peterborough United.

He would likely be thrust into the Under-21s if he joined Leeds and is keen to continue to play senior football for Bristol Rovers for now.