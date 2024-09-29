Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his team to welcome Hibernian to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Clement saw his men turn in a superb performance to brush aside Malmo in midweek 2-0 and start their Europa League league phase campaign in some style.

The Belgian will be keen to see Rangers continue that momentum by beating Hibernian in the league this afternoon, especially as the Gers now find themselves eight points off the top of the table.

Hibs have had a poor start to the new campaign, but did beat St Johnstone 2-0 on their last outing.

They also have a record to forget against Rangers in recent meetings and have been beaten by the Gers the last seven times the two clubs have met.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte form a back four.

In midfield, the Rangers manager goes with Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, while Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland and Vaclav Cerny support Hamza Igamane.

If Clement needs to make changes from the bench then he has options and they include Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Lawrence, McCausland, Cerny, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Dessers, Bajrami, Dowell, Sterling, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, Fraser, McKinnon