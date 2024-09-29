Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has expressed his astonishment at Rangers boss Philippe Clement after he tried to claim Hibs should not have been awarded a penalty at Ibrox.

Rangers made hard work of beating Hibs 1-0 on Sunday afternoon and needed a super goal from Tom Lawrence to get the job done.

It could have been different though if Hibernian had not missed a penalty they were awarded for a John Souttar handball.

Clement was quick after the game to stress the penalty should not have been given as Souttar could not get out of the way and needed to raise his arm to balance himself.

Former Hibernian attacker McManus expressed his astonishment about Clement’s comments and asked what planet the Rangers manager is on.

McManus wrote on X: “On what planet is that not a penalty for Hibs? Geez peace.”

Clement also suggested that Rangers had their European exertions to blame for a low energy performance against Hibernian.

Rangers are next back in European action with Lyon the visitors to Ibrox and Clement will hope his men have more in the tank than they did on Sunday when they then host St Johnstone on the back of the game.