Steven Thompson thinks Rangers boss Philippe Clement will know his side got away with a poor performance against Hibernian.

Clement’s side squeaked past Hibernian at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 win thanks to a superb goal from Tom Lawrence.

The Gers could have gone in level at the break though as Hibernian were awarded a penalty, which was saved by Jack Butland.

Rangers struggled to create clear cut chances against Hibs and put in a lacklustre display on the back of a fine win over Malmo in the Europa League in midweek.

Former Rangers striker Thompson feels Clement will understand the performance was not a good one and a better side would have made the Gers pay.

“It was not a good performance from Rangers”, Thompson said on BBC Sportsound.

“I don’t know if you can point to Europe through the week as an excuse for the lack of urgency, tempo, quality on the ball.

“Rangers struggled to create anything in the game. But they’ve got Tom Lawrence, a clean sheet, their goalkeeper – and Kuharevich – to thank for that.

“The manager will know that level of performance on another day would have seen them fall further behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the top.

“You could feel their nervousness around the stadium.”

The win puts Rangers third in the Scottish Premiership and five points off Aberdeen and Celtic, who lead the way.