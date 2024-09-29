Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted ‘the season is just very young’ as he vowed to turn around his side’s poor start.

The pressure on Ten Hag has gone up a notch after Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving them 12th after six games.

Ten Hag saw Bruno Fernandes sent off before half time with his side already 1-0 down and there was no way back in the second half.

Manchester United’s performance was poor and there are renewed question marks over Ten Hag’s position as manager given just two league wins so far this term.

The Dutchman though is sure he can turn things around and stressed that the season is still young.

“I’m sure that we will turn this around”, Ten Hag told talkSPORT.

“Tomorrow, we will start all over again.

“The season is just very young.”

Ten Hag now goes straight in to preparing his players for a Europa League trip to FC Porto, which is then followed by a tough looking trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend.

Manchester United won 2-1 at Villa Park last season and Ten Hag would gladly take a repeat.