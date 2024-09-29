Premier League star Ashley Young thinks Tottenham Hotspur looked like they were the home side at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The pressure grew on Erik ten Hag on Sunday evening when his Manchester United side imploded in the Premier League game versus Spurs.

Brennan Johnson put Tottenham ahead with just three minutes on the clock, while Bruno Fernandes was then sent off for the hosts just before half time.

Spurs scored two more goals in the second half through Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke as they made light of missing Heung-Min Son.

Manchester United could have been on the end of a heavier beating and former Red Devil and current Everton man Young thinks Spurs looked like the home team.

Young admits Manchester United did not even trouble Tottenham as he said on Sky Sports: “Manchester United didn’t give anything. There was no effort, no workrate, no leaders on the pitch. It was disjointed, there were individuals all over the pitch.

“Everything was bad from start to finish. They didn’t lay a glove on Tottenham.

“Spurs had so many chances they looked like the home team.

“The United fans will be disappointed and rightly so.”

Manchester United spoke to other managers in the summer before telling Ten Hag he could carry on as boss.

The jury is now out on how much longer the club will continue to keep the Dutchman at the helm.