Sunderland ‘may take less’ for one of their stars in the transfer window next summer as Premier League clubs circle, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Regis Le Bris has Sunderland challenging towards the top end of the Championship table despite losing key man Jack Clarke in the summer to Ipswich Town.

Sunderland lost away at Watford on Saturday though and if they do not go up then they could be tested for goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Manchester United are checking Patterson out in advance of a possible swoop, while Crystal Palace and Liverpool are also admirers.

Sunderland value Patterson at around £20m, but it is suggested they ‘may take less’ for the shot-stopper.

Patterson has been repeatedly linked with a step up to the Premier League and it is unclear how much longer Sunderland could hold on to him if they do not win promotion.

The goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets in the Championship for Sunderland so far this term.

The Black Cats do have the benefit of having Patterson under contract until the summer of 2028 to strengthen their position.