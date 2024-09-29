Scott Minto believes there is a case to say that one of the top sides would have hammered Manchester United in a way that Tottenham Hotspur did not on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs scored a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes seeing red for the home side in the first half.

The 3-0 scoreline flattered Manchester United as Spurs were dominant in the contest and never in any real danger.

While the headlines are all positive for Tottenham, former Premier League defender Minto feels there is an argument they were not ruthless enough.

He thinks if an Arsenal or a Manchester City had been in Tottenham’s place, they would have taken Manchester United to the cleaners.

“We could be slightly nitpicking, but I think the top, top teams, like an Arsenal, a City, they would have gone for it, Minto said post match on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session.

“I remember covering a game and it was against Burton in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and I think City scored nine.”

Postecoglou has been under pressure in recent weeks, but the Australian has now changed the narrative with four wins on the bounce, beating Brentford and Manchester United in the Premier League, and Qarabag and Coventry City in the Europa League and EFL Cup, respectively.

Tottenham next go to Hungary to play Ferencvaros in the Europa League and will be strong favourites to string five successive wins together.