Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven to go up against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Spurs won 3-0 in the Europa League against Qarabag in midweek, despite having Radu Dragusin sent off early in the game.

Postecoglou would love a similar result today, but he will have to break a bad run for Spurs to achieve it as the club have only won three away games in the league since November 2023.

If Spurs can go to Manchester United and win today then he would move them up to eighth in the Premier League table.

Tottenham have Guglielmo Vicario in goal today, while a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie is selected.

In midfield, Postecoglou picks James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner support Dominic Solanke.

The Tottenham manager has options off the bench if needed and they include Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Heung-Min Son misses out today due to inury.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Maddison, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Bergvall, Sarr, Moore, Lankshear