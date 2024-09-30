Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has urged pundits to give his former side the credit they deserve after a 3-0 win against Manchester United.

After making a shaky start to their season, Spurs have now won their last four games in all competitions.

They picked up an impressive 3-0 win at Old Trafford against the Red Devils on Sunday and Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes’ red card in the first half, along with an abject display from the home side, has been the talk of the town.

Vega feels that the pundits and media have completely focused on how badly Erik ten Hag’s side played and he stressed that Spurs fully dominated the match from start to finish.

The former Spurs man asked the pundits to credit his former team for their performance and domination at Old Trafford.

“Why aren’t the pundits acknowledging that Spurs completely outplayed Manchester United?”, Vega wrote on X.

“[Spurs] were dominant, and were unfortunate to not have scored more than 3-0 at Old Trafford?

“Please give some credit to Spurs for once.”

Vega’s former side will be looking to keep their winning run going as they are set to face Ferencvaros in the Europa League later this week.