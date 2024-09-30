Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has admitted that while Cardiff City interim boss Omar Riza made some encouraging changes in the Bluebirds’ previous game, he does not see them getting a point against Millwall.

Cardiff have yet to appoint the successor to Erol Bulut, who was sacked, and Riza is currently working as the interim manager.

The Bluebirds suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Hull City at the weekend and on Tuesday are set to face Millwall at home in another Championship encounter.

Parkin believes that the result in the Hull City game does not perfectly reflect Cardiff’s performance at the weekend and admitted that he is encouraged to by the changes Riza has made since taking over.

However, he pointed out that Millwall will come to the Cardiff City Stadium with a lot of confidence after beating Preston North End 3-1 and admitted he does not think that the Bluebirds will be able to defeat the Lions.

“Millwall are going to travel there in a really confident mood after a fine victory”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In show.

“I don’t think Cardiff’s defeat was maybe as bad as the result suggests.

“It looked like they had some of the game, done by some beautiful attacking Hull football. So I think maybe that flattered them.

“Encouraged to see Omar Riza put in some of the players that have got more flair and a bit more ability at the top of the pitch, maybe that the supporters have been craving, so he did quite a lot of changes, quite eye-catching changes.

“Can I see them getting anything? I cannot, to be honest.

“I will go for a 2-0 Millwall win.”

Cardiff are still in search of their first win of the campaign and all eyes will be on them to see whether Riza can get the better of Millwall on Tuesday.