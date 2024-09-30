Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Sunderland lacked a little bit of quality in the final third against Watford but is confident that they will bounce back against Derby County.

Sunderland suffered their second defeat of the season at the hands of Watford on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

On Tuesday, Regis Le Bris’ men will welcome Derby County to the Stadium Of Light and will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.

Parkin believes that Sunderland came out of the Watford game believing that they deserved something and pointed out that Le Bris’ side lacked a little bit of quality at the weekend.

However, he is confident that Sunderland will bounce back against Paul Warne’s Derby, who have yet to win a game on the road this season and were also beaten on Saturday, by Norwich City.

“Sunderland, back-to-back away defeats, but probably would feel they deserve something from the game, I think at Watford”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In show.

“Just that final little bit of quality maybe deserted them.

“I will go for them to get back to winning ways, three goals to one.”

Sunderland are undefeated in their last 13 encounters with Derby and they last lost a game against the Rams in 2001.