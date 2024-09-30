Former Rangers star Graham Dorrans believes that Gers transfer target Lennon Miller will get his desired move if he keeps playing the way he is playing.

Miller came through the youth system at Motherwell and he has made 49 senior appearances for them despite being only 18 years old.

The Scotland Under-21 international has been linked with a move away from Fir Park, with Rangers being credited with interest.

Former Gers star Dorrans feels that Miller is the best up-and-coming talent in Scotland and he believes the teenager possesses all the qualities needed.

The 37-year-old is of the view that if Miller keeps his performance levels consistent he will get his desired move.

“For me, he is probably the best young talent that we have got coming through at the minute”, Dorrans said on the Scottish Football Podcast about the Gers-linked teenager.

“The maturity he has shown at such a young age; he seems to have everything about him.

“He has got that a little bit of arrogance, you can see.

“He knows that he is a decent player and he is another one if he keeps going the way he is going then he can get a move on the back of the performances he is producing.”

Miller has already contributed to six goals directly this season and Motherwell will be looking to keep hold of their teenage sensation at least until the end of the campaign.