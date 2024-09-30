Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn is of the view that Whites new boy Ao Tanaka showed his brilliance by doing the simple things at the weekend and believes that the Japanese is not frightened of making key five-yard passes.

In the summer, Leeds wanted to improve their midfield option and signed the 26-year-old midfielder from German second tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

At the weekend, Tanaka came on for Ethan Ampadu and helped Daniel Farke’s side secure a 3-0 victory over Coventry City.

Redfearn thinks that Tanaka showed his brilliance by slowly taking charge of midfield during the game by doing the simple things well.

The ex-Leeds boss also praised Tanaka for his contribution in Joel Piroe’s goal in the 79th minute and believes that the Japanese does not fear making key five yards passes.

“I thought he grew into the game, if I am honest”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The ball for Piroe’s goal, he played the ball in behind for [Willy] Gnonto; it was a great ball.

“A 40-yard pass curled in away right into Gnonto’s path to run into and he showed little moments where two or three things came into midfield where it was quite competitive and combative in there and he realised it in a little bit of time and he took it down, took it away from the player and dropped off simple and sometimes those simple things are brilliant.

“A five-yard pass sometimes can really open the team up and he is not frightened of playing that.”

Tanaka has yet to start a game for Leeds this season and with Ampadu’s injury, Farke might give him an opportunity during their game against Norwich City on Wednesday.