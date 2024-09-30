Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has commented on the language barrier with a star that the Whites brought in over the summer window.

Farke made a host of signings over the course of the summer transfer window, with a number coming in late.

Leeds signed not just from other English clubs, but also from abroad, as they landed the likes of Largie Ramazani from Spanish side Almeria, Isaac Schmidt from Swiss outfit St Gallen and Ao Tanaka from German team Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tanaka went to Fortuna Dusseldorf from Japanese football and now with the switch to English football comes a language barrier to be negotiated.

Farke admits that the barrier can be an issue, but explained Tanaka’s English is already better than his German.

He feels Tanaka is smart, which will help, even though some time will be needed before his understanding of the language gets up to speed.

“If I’m honest I think his English is already better than his German”, Farke told a press conference.

“So for that it’s not a big problem.

“The good thing is with him is he’s also a smart boy.

“Of course, it will last a bit until he is fully aware of each and every expression, especially the football language, which is slightly different to what you learn in school.

“The longer he is with us the more I think his English will also improve and he tries to bring himself into this group”, the Leeds boss added.

Tanaka has been regarded as an exciting signing at Elland Road and the Japan midfielder will hope he is playing Premier League football with Leeds next season.