Richard Keys has been left impressed by Ipswich Town’s new boy Liam Delap, who he believes looks like a player.

Delap scored a brace that helped his side register a point against Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend.

Keys was left impressed by the performance of the former Manchester City academy graduate and picked him and Manchester United’s £36.5m summer signing Joshua Zirkzee for comparison.

“Ipswich were good as well. Delap looks like a player”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Who would you say is better value right now – him or Zirkzee?”

Keys also took time to stress that Delap had been playing his football right under the nose of Manchester United.

“Didn’t Delap used to play his football in Manchester as well? Right under the noses of the brains trust?”

The 67-year-old remains in doubt about Zirkzee’s position in the Manchester United team once Rasmus Hojlund becomes fit.

“A quick question on Zirkzee. Where does he fit in when Hojlund is fit?”

Delap already has three goals in six Premier League games while Zirkzee has just one in an equal number of matches.

Ipswich signed Delap from Manchester City in July for a fee that could be worth up to £20m