Newcastle United have priority positions to sign players for in the January transfer window but will not panic and will look at players under the age of 26 with substantial sell-on value, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies sought a right-sided centre-back and a right-sided forward in the summer transfer window but ended up empty-handed.

Given that they have eased the PSR-related pressure on themselves, they are expected to go out again in January to address those two positions.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, for whom the Magpies saw as many as four bids being turned down, still remains a target.

A deal though will only be possible at a significantly reduced price than what the Eagles initially quoted.

Any player coming through the St James’ Park door will also ideally have to be under the age of 26.

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell will lead the charge and will target players with substantial sell-on value.

There was criticism of Mitchell in the summer, but January will represent his first full transfer window as Newcastle sporting director.